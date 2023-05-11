New student housing proposals revealed for the University of Chichester

The University of Chichester is inviting local residents to view plans for high-quality new student accommodation on its Chichester and Bognor Regis campuses later this month.

Planned new student housing for the University of Chichester campus

A public engagement event will take place on the Chichester campus on Tuesday May 23 from 4.30-7.30pm, ahead of a planning application for the Chichester development which will be submitted later this spring.

Experienced student housing providers ULiving and Equitix have been selected to design, build and operate the new accommodation, which will include 349 new beds at the University’s Bishop Otter campus in Chichester and 176 new beds at the Bognor Regis campus. The project will also see the refurbishment of 306 existing student bedrooms at Chichester and a further 201 rooms at Bognor.

Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “We are delighted to work with ULiving and Equitix who will deliver high-quality student accommodation for both our campuses.

Planned new student housing for the Bognor Regis campus

"It will help us meet increased demand as our student numbers grow and provide an affordable student living experience, as they move away from home for their new lives at university.

"We’d like to invite local residents to join us on May 23 to take a look at the designs for these new buildings, which we hope will be welcomed as the university continues to grow.”

The new accommodation will benefit both students and the local community, as it permits the University to expand. The University acts as a major local employer, employing over 1000 staff and generating in excess of £150m to the local economy.

