Goodwood Revival: Some of the famous faces to visit event over the years

Goodwood Revival is a celebration of motor racing, vintage living and fashion.
By Charlotte Harding
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

It takes place on Friday, September 8; Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

In the past there has been drivers from the world of Formula 1 will be World Champions Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, alongside former and current IndyCar drivers Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

There has also been a number of celebrities enjoying the event as guests and visitors.

Goodwood Revival: What is it, when is it - everything you need to know

Here is a gallery of some of the famous faces over the years.

Jenson Button and Ant Anstead in Stirling Moss Tribute Parade 2021

1. Jenson Button

Jenson Button and Ant Anstead in Stirling Moss Tribute Parade 2021 Photo: Michael Reed

Sir Stirling Moss at the 2011 Goodwood Revival.

2. The late Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss at the 2011 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Photo by Adam Beresford

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa attended the event in 2021.

3. Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa attended the event in 2021. Photo: Jonathan James Wilson

Goodwood Revival 2021

4. Eroica Britannia founder Gian Bohan with the Duke of Richmond and Olympian Chris Hoy

Goodwood Revival 2021 Photo: Michael Reed

