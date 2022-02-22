Barnham family business up for three UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Dollface Aesthetics Sussex is a finalist in the Best for Brows, Best for Aesthetics and SPMU Artist of the Year categories.

Owners Selma Arthur and Melisa Bellikli said: “We are so excited to be finalists for these three prestigious categories!

“We have always been extremely passionate about our clients and what we do.

Dollface Aesthetics Sussex owners Selma Arthur and Melisa Bellikli

“This recognition truly shows how hard we work to create the best results, and the best customer service for our lovely clients.”

Dollface Aesthetics offers semi-permanent make up, a range of aesthetics treatments and facials.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the industry and aims to support businesses both large and small, by exposing them to new opportunities through social media, no matter their financial and social status.

After the struggles of lockdowns for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the awards are helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they do not win.

That is why they are celebrating all the entrants in the competition this year – not just the winners.

The online awards ceremony takes place on Saturday, March 26 – visit hairandbeautyawards.co.uk to find out more.

Find out more about Dollface Aesthetics Sussex at www.dollfaceaestheticssussex.co.uk, on Facebook or Instagram