Goodwood’s Duke of Richmond honoured with Issigonis Trophy at Autocar Awards

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, founder of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Revival and the modern Members’ Meeting has been honoured with the prestigious Issigonis Trophy at the Autocar Awards at Silverstone – the top prize at the ceremony.

The Duke of Richmond receives the Issigonis Trophy at the Autocar Awards 2023.

The honour sees The Duke join an esteemed group of recipients who have been recognised by the magazine for playing a significant role in helping to shape the automotive industry. The Issigonis Trophy is named after the legendary engineer and inventor of the Mini, Sir Alec Issigonis.

Steve Cropley, Editor-in-Chief of Autocar, presented the award and said of The Duke: “In the past 30 years The Duke has changed our lives — and especially our weekends — in ways we never imagined possible. His achievement has been to devise, stage and expand three of the world’s greatest motoring events - and amazingly, to make them better every year. This year is extra special - incredibly, it’s 30 years since the very first Festival of Speed was held.

“Goodwood events have many wonderful aspects, but from day one his main aim has been to send every single Goodwood visitor home fulfilled and delighted. It's the same today as 30 years ago. He deserves the heartfelt thanks of every single motoring enthusiast along with our gratitude and admiration.”

On receiving the award, The Duke said: “It is a great honour to have received the Issigonis Trophy and to be in the company of so many industry icons. This is a testament to the outstanding work of many dedicated and passionate people who have worked tirelessly to make the Goodwood events such a success over the years.

“At Goodwood we take great pride in our events, always striving to improve and provide an exceptional experience for everyone who attends. Even as we celebrate 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, we’re looking ahead to the next 75, and beyond.”The Duke is Chairman of the Goodwood Group of Companies and the founder of the widely acclaimed Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival. He took over the management of the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex from his father, the 10th Duke of Richmond and Gordon, in 1994 after a successful career as a photographer in London.

Motorsport at Goodwood was started by his grandfather, Freddie Richmond (the 9th Duke of Richmond and Gordon), who opened the Goodwood Motor Circuit in 1948. Having established the Festival of Speed in the parkland of Goodwood House in 1993, Charles Richmond brought motor racing back to the Goodwood Motor Circuit (which had been closed in 1966) with the creation of the Goodwood Revival in 1998.