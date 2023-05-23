Goodwoof, a huge celebration of dogs at Goodwood, took place over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21) and was a huge success with both humans and their four-legged friends!

Over the weekend, the gates to The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate welcomed more than 18,000 visitors, including some famous faces, accompanied by their beloved pets.

300 poodles opened the event on Saturday morning, alongside the Duke of Richmond, by taking part in their very-own parade, alongside a marching band.

The two-day canine festival was packed full of activities – such as agility demonstrations; a ‘Ministry of Sound’ dog disco, led by Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard; dog yoga, pilates and massage, as well as tarot for dogs; CaniCross races; ‘Barkour’; and a variety of talks on the wellness stage and in the literary corner.

Design competition Barkitecture saw a unique array of kennels being displayed over the weekend, which were judged by comedian Bill Bailey and Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud. The kennels were all auctioned off on Sunday, altogether raising £26,150 for the event’s partner charity, Pets As Therapy.

In addition to the kennels, a bespoke Babboe bike, painted by author and illustrator, Charlie Mackesy, in partnership with James Middleton, Pets As Therapy ambassador, went under the hammer.

Bill Bailey also chatted to audiences here, in addition to TV presenter Clare Balding, and British poet Murray Lachlan Young –all sharing dog-inspired tales.

There was plenty of tail-wagging fun to be had by the pups in attendance as energetic four-legged friends splashed around in Fido’s Lido, explored the new off-lead area, sniffed out the competition for the Fastest Dog and learnt new tricks in the Have-a-Go arena.

For dogs looking for some rest and relaxation, the Wellness Stage, presented by MARS Petcare, provided the perfect opportunity to slow down.

TV Vet Dr Scott Miller hosted a wealth of experts giving talks and demonstrations on everything from choosing the perfect breed with Dr Bolu Eso, first aid for dogs with Rosie Brandreth, dog grooming with Caroline Donoghue and Puppy School with Steve Mann.

Canines were also able to relax in the calm oasis of The Studio presented by Randox, take part in physio, reiki and blissful sound bathing.

Each day, the unique bond between dog and owner was showcased during Chien Charmant, where judges look for ‘that certain something’ that sets a dog and its owner apart from the pack.

The human-canine pairs are judged on their wit, personality, bond, charm, charisma and style in three categories, before the overall winners are chosen.

Overall, the festival for dogs offered a fantastic weekend full of fun for both owners and their pets.

Tickets for next year’s event have already been unleashed, to get your paws on them, visit: Goodwood.com.

1 . Goodwoof 2023 Competing in the fastest dog at Goodwoof. Photo: Kieran Cleeves, PA Photo: Kieran Cleeves

2 . Goodwoof 2023 A very happy pup called Jago splashes around in Fido’s Lido. Photo: Kieran Cleeves, PA Photo: Kieran Cleeves

3 . Goodwoof 2023 The weekend began with a 'poodle parade' to celebrate the beloved breed. Photo: Kieran Cleeves, PA Photo: Kieran Cleeves

4 . Goodwoof 2023 Dogs went head-to-head to see who was the fastest canine. Photo: Kieran Cleeves, PA Photo: Kieran Cleeves:PA

