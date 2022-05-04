Goodwoof: Dogs set to take over Goodwood for new celebration of man’s best friend

Devised by real dog lovers, and delivered with the charm, wit and style for which Goodwood’s other world-leading events are renowned, Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare will feature a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their human companions.

All eyes will be on the spellbinding competition elements in the Action Arena where international Disc Dog champion, Adrian Stocia, makes his debut in Britain showcasing spectacular skills in distance and freestyle frisbee, to the high-energy head-to-head of Canisports and Flyball where the top-ten representatives in the UK will lock horns. Each will depend on a unique harmony between handler and dogs.

Supreme showmanship will be in abundance with Heelwork to Music, and gravity-defying Barkour, where canine partnerships navigate a course designed by Mission Impossible stunt coordinator, and not to mention the ball-herding bonanza that is Treibball, non-stop adrenaline-packed action across the disciplines will be the order of the day.

Goodwood House will be taken over by dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds. Photo by Alex Benwell

With Goodwood’s varied terrain, working dogs will bring intelligence and impressive skills British Champion and youngest One Man and His Dog winner Erin McNaught alongside Ricky Hutchinson feature as internationally recognised champions taking part in the Sheepdog Trials.

An array of sporting disciplines are available to dip into, Have-a-Go will offer something to suit every dog’s energy level – whether that’s getting ready for a CaniCross run; hopping the Flyball hurdles; catching Frisbees; exploring our Agility course at a pace to suit the competitor or trying to reach top speeds in The Fastest Dog 50-metre dash.

Goodwoof will focus on exceptional breeds and honour heroes from history each year – starting with the spaniel for the inaugural event, a breed that has aligns closely with the heritage of the estate.

All owners of the breed attending the event are invited to enter their spaniel in the largest breed get-together of its kind.

The biggest names in art and design come together for Barkiecture presented by Mastercard UK, featuring famous names such as Jony Ive and Marc Newson, alongside Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners.

Snoopy will come to Goodwoof, with a magical collection on display brought to life by Peanuts and the Shultz Meseum.

Nevertheless, for those simply in search of time-out, after browsing the shopping village, sit back and relax in the SKY Chill Out Area where music and an array of eating options are available.

That dog-first mindset will be evident at Goodwoof, with a wealth of canine content to celebrate the many ways in which dogs enhance all our lives.

Care of title sponsor MARS Petcare, bespoke MOTs will offer an exact science utilising visionary equipment unlike anything ever seen before leaving pet owners with a tailor-made programme to support nutrition, optimum weight, and exercise.

This will be great celebration of the dog encompassing a feast of family friendly fun, equally suited to those with a dog and those without.

Goodwoof takes place in the grounds of Goodwood House on May 28/29.

Tickets are on sale, with adult prices starting at £30, 12 years of age and under go free.

Visit Goodwood.com/goodwoof for tickets and further information.