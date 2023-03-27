Grants available for Burgess Hill’s voluntary groups and community organisations

The next deadline for grants towards running costs or capital expenditure of up to £1,000 is April 30.
A second round of minor grants has a deadline of August 31. The council said grants for capital costs of £1,000 plus are also available and applications must be submitted by September 30.
A town council spokesperson said: “The council recognises the valuable contribution made by the town’s many voluntary groups and is keen to support those who are working hard to help themselves and others.”
They added: “In 2022/2023 Burgess Hill Town Council supported 30 community groups with grants, including the cost-of-living grants. From new equipment, to funds towards events; all groups who applied received at least some proportion of the amount requested.”
Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, for example, received £400 towards Conductive Education sessions.
Trusts and Foundations Officer, Mrs. Georgina Le Clercq said: “This educational project has proved successful and helps each child develop physically, socially and emotionally, leading to a more confident and independent outcome for the child and opening up greater opportunities in education, employment prospects and independent living in later life.”
Burgess Hill Heritage and History Association received £300 towards a new projector, which they have started using for their monthly open events. The council added that Burgess Hill Cricket Club received £750 towards a new gazebo while Sussex Chorus received £500 towards their Centenary Opera Gala Concert.
People can find the online application forms and supporting information at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups.