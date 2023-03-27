Edit Account-Sign Out
Grants available for Burgess Hill’s voluntary groups and community organisations

Burgess Hill Town Council is inviting the town’s community groups and voluntary organisations to apply for grants to fund activities that will benefit residents.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:59 BST

The next deadline for grants towards running costs or capital expenditure of up to £1,000 is April 30.

A second round of minor grants has a deadline of August 31. The council said grants for capital costs of £1,000 plus are also available and applications must be submitted by September 30.

A town council spokesperson said: “The council recognises the valuable contribution made by the town’s many voluntary groups and is keen to support those who are working hard to help themselves and others.”

Burgess Hill Town Council is inviting community groups and voluntary organisations to apply for grants to fund activities for residents
They added: “In 2022/2023 Burgess Hill Town Council supported 30 community groups with grants, including the cost-of-living grants. From new equipment, to funds towards events; all groups who applied received at least some proportion of the amount requested.”

Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, for example, received £400 towards Conductive Education sessions.

Trusts and Foundations Officer, Mrs. Georgina Le Clercq said: “This educational project has proved successful and helps each child develop physically, socially and emotionally, leading to a more confident and independent outcome for the child and opening up greater opportunities in education, employment prospects and independent living in later life.”

Burgess Hill Heritage and History Association received £300 towards a new projector, which they have started using for their monthly open events. The council added that Burgess Hill Cricket Club received £750 towards a new gazebo while Sussex Chorus received £500 towards their Centenary Opera Gala Concert.

People can find the online application forms and supporting information at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups.

