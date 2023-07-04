Graylingwell Chapel in Chichester wins 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Award

Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, the Awards were announced by Chairman, Simon Knight at a sold-out Awards lunch and ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe on Tuesday 4th July.

The Awards are designed to recognise and reward high quality conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts. Winners across ten categories from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects, are presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the Trust’s President Lord Egremont, which is attached to the winning project.

Graylingwell Chapel was restored and redeveloped by Chichester Community Development Trust into a vibrant heritage centre and café. The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said about the project – “We struggle to find anything to criticise about this project, which is a model example of the conversion of a redundant religious building for community purposes.”

Graylingwell Chapel. Sussex Heritage Trust

There were four further Award winners from Chichester and the surrounding area, which included Freeland Close (submitted by MH Architects), Waterfront House (submitted by Pullen Architecture), Richmond House (submitted by Elberry Properties), Park Cottage (submitted by Randell Design Group) and highly commended commendations for Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust Admissions Building (submitted by Meynell Hayes Ltd) and Eco Retrofit and Conservation Repairs to St May’s Church Funtington (submitted by Richard Meynell Ltd, Chichester).

Chichester stonemason, Colin Macrae from Chichester Stoneworks, was also recognised in the Building Craft category, which recognises high-quality craftmanship using traditional skills, for his work at Lancing College Chapel. This was alongside Chichester roofer Liam O’Neill of Lion Roofing, who was recognised for his work to the roof of the Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst.

The Woodcarvers Studio, Nywood for professional artist and wood sculptor, Alison Crowther was named as the overall winner of The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority, which is presented to a project that clearly demonstrates a positive contribution to the National Park. In addition, Guy Ballard, who sadly has now passed away, was recognised for his craftmanship as the master carpenter on the project.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Chairman, Simon Knight said: “Frank has been in the industry for over 49 years and there is no doubt his absolute dedication to his craft. Not only has he a passion for this craft and the maintenance of heritage projects but he has an unending enthusiasm to use his vast experience to guide and advise the next generation of heritage skilled craftsmen. Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects. My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell.”