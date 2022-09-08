Cushions must be made with recycled materials, but can be knitted, crocheted, patchworked or embroidered.

The judging evening is on Saturday, October 1, at 136 South Road (7pm to 9pm).

The judges will be Mercedes Ferrari-Plumridge, who was a contestant on series five of the Great British Sewing Bee; Joyce Bellingham, a finalist in series four; and Sarah Brangwyn, the owner of Made & Making in Hassocks.

St Peter and St James Hospice shop in Haywards Heath is hosting a cushion competition with judging on October 1

Retail assistant manager Leanne Pearce said: “Tickets are available for this for £10 each to meet our judges.

“Guests will also be able to enjoy 20 per cent off everything in the shop on the night of the judging event.”

People can pick up entry forms from inside the shop, which must be returned by September 30.