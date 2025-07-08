'Great honour' - Chichester Mayor reacts to Monopoly edition of West Sussex city

The Mayor of Chichester had his say after the city was awarded its own Monopoly addition, which is coming in March 2026.

The announcement, made on Tuesday July 8 confirmed that the city will soon be immortalised on a customised board, an honour granted as part of Monopoly’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

To mark the milestone, 20 UK cathedral cities were invited to compete for the chance to land a bespoke version of the game.

The Mayor of Chichester, Sean McHale, was in attendance for the announcement and said: “I'm delighted. Those of us who live in Chichester know how good it is.

"It's now been recognised by outside bodies… To win that competition, where we beat 19 other cathedral cities, is just wonderful for Chichester.

"That’s on the back of the Which? report where Chichester got recognised as one of the best small cities to visit, it's really exciting that Monopoly is now going to take us on.

"We've got Roman history, Norman history, we've got Medieval history at the Market Cross, we've got Georgian buildings in Chichester, we've got centres of excellence like the University, the Planetarium, we've got culture, the Festival Theatre, the Pallant Gallery… I could go on!

"It’s a great honour for Chichester."