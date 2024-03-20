Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Disappointed customers took to social media to complain that their local stores were closed this morning, due to the bakery chain ‘experiencing issues accepting payments’.

Others remained open but only accepted cash, leading many customers leaving the stores empty-handed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

One user said: “@GreggsOfficial Hey, why are all the greggs stores shut in Cardiff with temporarily closed signs on, but staff are inside baking?

"What time will they be open today?”

Another said they had been watching ‘almost everyone have to walk out’ of their local branch after being unable to pay by card.

Greggs has now released an update and said the issue should be ‘fully resolved shortly’.

In a statement to MailOnline, a spokesperson said: “We have now resolved the technical issue that affected tills in some of our shops earlier this morning.

Greggs stores are closed across the country this morning as the bakery chain experiences ‘issues accepting payments’. Photo: Chichester's 'Mega Greggs'

"The majority of shops affected are now able to take card and cash payments again and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused to our customers.”

The Bognor Regis store in Sussex was reportedly affected by the incident and had to close earlier today, while the Chichester branch remained open.

An employee at the East Street branch said: “We’re lucky that we’re open today, I had seen on the news that there were things going on with IT issues.”

