Many complained back in May about dried grass cuttings being left on top of and in between graves, while others complained of damage being caused to headstones.

But now they say that nothing has improved. One woman, whose sister is buried at the cemetery, said that standards of upkeep are ‘appalling.’

She said contractors employed on grass cutting “are leaving it in a horrendous state.”

Relatives of people buried at Hills Cemetery in Horsham say the graveyard is in an 'appalling state'

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said people had complained a few months ago “however nothing has changed. There are grass cuttings everywhere over the plots and graves.

"They are being reckless while strimming and not only did they damage several headstones a few months ago – including my sister’s – but they have also cut decorative items such as windmills to pieces and not reported it to the cemetery or to the families of the damaged items."

She said her family “and many other people visit on a regular basis and do the upkeep of our plots so it is awful to then come back seeing it damaged and left a mess.

"It's disrespectful to those who have passed and been laid to rest there and it’s hurtful that somebody could leave it in such a state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many people have spent a lot of money and time there and this is how it's treated. I have spoken to several people who visit their loved ones there too and no matter how many of us complain nothing seems to change and we all feel enough is enough.”