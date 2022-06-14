Reminiscing about Queen Elizabeth’s reign and key events that have taken place over the past 70 years prompted plenty of interesting conversations among our residents. They shared memories about their childhoods, the street parties they enjoyed during previous Jubilee celebrations and the changes that have happened during their lifetime.

Taking the time to tell and hear these stories was particularly valuable for our residents who are living with dementia; helping to trigger happy memories. This can often reduce some of the common behaviours associated with dementia, such as stress and agitation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over at Caer Gwent, residents got into the celebratory mood by watching old footage of the Queen and the wider Royal Family, before tuning into the Trooping of the Colour and the Party at the Palace, where they sang along to well-known tunes. Local singer Amy Marchant also visited the care home over the weekend to give us a live sing-along.

Guild Care residents Liz and Brian enjoying the Jubilee celebrations at Linfield House

Staff at Caer Gwent even designed their own cardboard cut-out of the Queen, who joined them throughout the celebrations and was always available for a photo. Her appearance brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

Both Haviland House and Linfield House made use of their beautiful outdoor spaces while the sun was shining, hosting their own garden parties. Lots of sweet treats, including cupcakes and strawberries and cream, were made by our catering team for those friends and family members who joined us.

Residents are now busy creating their own Jubilee scrapbooks, so they can share their memories and favourite pictures from what proved to be a very special weekend for all at Guild Care.

Guild Care's Linfield House in Worthing is a residential and nursing care home with two dementia suites

Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate a once in a lifetime moment. And, of course, a huge thanks to all the staff across our care homes, without whom we wouldn’t have been able to bring the Jubilee to life in such a fantastic way.

Our health and wellbeing co-ordinators played an instrumental role in designing and leading the various Jubilee activities – and their work isn’t just important around special events such as these, but on a weekly basis. Keep your eyes peeled for the exciting plans they have lined up over the summer months!

Guild Care is a registered charity and care provider that has been serving Worthing since 1933. For more information on our services, or to find out if we could support you or a loved one, please visit our website at www.guildcare.org. Alternatively, you can follow us on social media to keep up to date with everything that we do.