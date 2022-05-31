It is easy to get burned out, with the mental and physical strain of care taking its toll.

There may come a time when you cannot carry the responsibility on your own any more – when the strain becomes too much, or when your loved one’s needs become too complex. It’s at this point that you may need to seek the right residential care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that time comes, however, you could also consider respite care. This offers caregivers a break from their usual routine, helping to restore their energy while the person they care for receives the support and respect they deserve from trained professionals.

Brian Cottingham with his wife Debbie and friend Catherine, visiting from New Zealand

Our three care homes are equipped to deal with a variety of needs, including dementia and nursing care, respite for carers, and providing care in short-notice and emergency situations.

At Guild Care, we have years of experience in providing permanent and respite care for older people in Worthing, a real home away from home – and ensuring they’re treated like part of one extended family.

Family is at the heart of everything we do – and that ethos applies to relatives just as much as it does to our residents.

Haviland House is Guild Care's purpose-built home dementia care home

So, no matter how often your loved one is visiting us, or how long they stay, you can feel comfortable in the knowledge that everyone matters and is welcome at Guild Care.

Respite residents enjoy taking part in our daily wellbeing activities, where they are able to make new friends and connections.

At the same time, caregivers receive support and guidance from our team, who are always there to listen.

Debbie Cottingham, 70, is a regular attendee at the Butterflies Club, which takes place every Thursday in our Haviland House care home. The club offers a gentle and homely environment for those living with dementia to enjoy person-centred activities.

Debbie’s husband, Brian, 68, who is also her full-time caregiver, drops her off at the Butterflies Club and she then spends the following week with us in respite care.

“We’ve been married for 46 years so I always worry when I’m not with Debbie,” says Brian.

She suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy, plus dementia and a brain condition that is slowly getting worse.

“We have used Haviland House on a number of occasions for respite, both for Debbie and for me to take a break. I've been very happy to leave her with the staff and all the support team.

“I visit her regularly, and they all make me feel welcome as though I'm one of the family. I think they are worth their weight in gold. She is happy to be there, which makes me happier.”

Many more caregivers and relatives like Brian are benefiting from the positive impact that Guild Care’s care services are having on their families.

Call 01903 327327 or email [email protected] to find out more about our residential care services and book a tour around one of our care homes.

Also in the news: Friends of St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Worthing receive huge National Lottery grant for summer fair