Guildbourne Centre toilets reopen after refurbishment – and there has been a big change
Worthing Borough Council has opened the new public toilets at High Street multi-storey car park, at the northern entrance to the Guildbourne Centre, following a five-month project to transform the existing toilets into modern facilities for the community.
The completely new layout includes self-contained cubicles with direct access from the footpath and a Changing Places facility – a larger, accessible toilet with specialist access equipment to support people with disabilities and mobility difficulties.
There is also a new spacious parent-and-baby cubicle and a dedicated accessible cubicle, which can only be accessed with a Radar Key to ensure it is only used by those who need it most.
Funding for the Changing Places facility was awarded to the council following its application to the government’s Changing Places Fund.
A grant worth £100,000 was awarded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in partnership with Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity seeking to better the lives of those suffering with muscular dystrophy and similar conditions.
The site has been completely redesigned by the council to maximise the space and accommodate the new facilities. The building work and installation of the new toilets has been delivered by contractor Mountjoy.
Cllr Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “I’m delighted that the new toilet facilities are now open to the public.
“Clean, good quality and accessible public facilities are hugely important to shoppers, visitors and our residents, and I’m really pleased that we have been able to transform these facilities which were in desperate need of improvement.
“Revamping these toilets and adding a new Changing Places facility to our town centre is a major step forward to help restore civic pride in Worthing.”