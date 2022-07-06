Guitarist becomes patron of Shoreham National Coastwatch Institution lookout after years of fundraising

David Crozier, NCI chief executive, presented Richard with a certificate this morning, watched by trustee Stephen Hand, station manager Colin Clay and watchkeepers.
Richard said his relationship with Coastwatch had become closer over the past year, since he and his family opened The Pollinator Café on Shoreham Beach, just a stone's throw from the station, on July 10, 2021.
Richard said he had always had a collection tin hanging at the café for NCI donations and one of the watchkeepers was the first customer there.
As a regular sailor and fisherman, Richard knows only too well the value of having the team on watch and says he will always wave to them as he heads out to sea.
He added: "It is a great comfort having them here, an essential part of the harbour entrance.
"We've lived yards away from Shoreham NCI lookout post since it was built and we've brought our kids up right here by the estuary. Our harbour entrance is usually pretty busy with cargo and fishing vessels, pleasure craft, dredgers – even the dreaded jet skies (as a swimmer and fisherman not my favourite things).
"But it is always reassuring to know that the NCI volunteers are watching over us all, ready to report to the Coastguard with accurate information that can, and does, save lives. It's hard to imagine life here without them. They keep us safe for sure."
All the watchkeepers are volunteers, dependent on donations for the equipment, and it costs about £5,000 a year to fund the Shoreham station.
Stephen said the money Richard has raised at his concerts at the Ropetackle Centre had made a huge difference and as patron, he would continue to raise money, as well as awareness of the work done by Coastwatch to help save lives at sea.
Visit www.nci.org.uk/donate to make a donation, visit The Pollinator Cafe, or pop some money in the collection buckets at Richard's performance at Ropetackle Arts Centre on July 30.