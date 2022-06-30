Moon and Stars Community Festival: See pictures from Shoreham's new music and arts festival

Moon and Stars Community Festival on Coronation Green featured music by performers aged from seven to 70, stalls by local organisations like SOLD and The Yoga & Wellness Rooms, and activities using reclaimed materials from The Scrap Space. The last-minute event was organised by Over the Moon and Original Allstars Music to bring the community together to celebrate the vibrant music and arts scene in Shoreham.

Emily Phillips, Over the Moon director, said: "The idea for the festival came about following the last-minute cancellation of Beach Dreams Festival, which was due to happen the same weekend. This prompted us to join forces in order to run an event that would bring music art and fun to Shoreham. The event provided the community with a visual and audio celebration of local creative talent and togetherness."

Dave O’Connell, founder of Original Allstars Music, said: "We felt the Shoreham community deserved to have something happen on the traditional Beach Dreams weekend and figured that if no one else is going to do it we might as well have a go. Judging by the positive response we've had I think we made a good decision to go for it. It’s been a mad three weeks putting this together but thanks to some very talented and motivated people and the support of the community, I think we nailed it.”

1. Moon and Stars Community Festival Moon and Stars Community Festival on Coronation Green featured bands of all ages, crafts and charity stalls Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

