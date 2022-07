Michelle Oxborrow has been reported missing from her home in Hailsham, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “Michelle, 39, is 5ft 4in, slim and has black hair.

"She was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Michelle Oxborrow has been reported missing from her home in Hailsham. Photo: Sussex Police

“If you see her, call 999 quoting 1252 of 05/07.”

