A range of family fun activities are on offer in Horsham this October half term.

The events, organised by Horsham District Council and various partners, kick off with a ‘Day of the Dinosaurs’ at Southwater Country Park on Monday October 23.

Young visitors can have fun on a Dino Discovery Trail, meet dinosaur characters in costume and enjoy arts and craft activities.The event is open to everyone and no booking is required. Check out the details here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/southwater-country-park/day-of-the-dinosaurs

Craft sessions will also be held at Horsham Museum & Art Gallery this half-term with a chance to make leaf rubbings, pinecone bats and strawtastic scarecrows. Colouring is free and crafts are made accessible for all ages.Sessions are from Tuesday October 24 at 10.30am.

There are loads of fun activities in the Horsham area for families this half-term holiday

Wizzard Workshops and Crafts will be on offer at Horsham Park Barn with wizard and witch hosts, face painting, glitter tattoos and dance sessions on Tuesday October 24 and Wednesday October 25 from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm each day.

Warnham Local Nature Reserve will be staging a ‘Freaky Funday’ on Thursday October 26 in the Discovery Hub. Visitors can meet the reserve’s collection of reptiles along with their handlers in an informal setting.

There will also be a 'Riddles of the Reserve' on a mini trail, and ‘Curious Crafts’ from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Entry is free for children. Standard admission charges for adults apply. This event is bookable at: https://bookwhen.com/warnhamlnr Parents must remain with children at all times.

There will be a free Halloween-themed DJ skills drop-in session at Hurst Cafe, Horsham Youth Centre, Hurst Road, Horsham, on Friday October 27 for seven-to 17-year-olds to have a go at being a DJ. The sessions will be from 2pm to 4pm and are run by DJ Tons of Sound.

There is also action and adventure at The Capitol throughout the half-term week. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be showing from Friday October 13 until Sunday October 29.

Starchitects by Motionhouse – a joyful cosmic adventure on October 26 – is bookable at https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/starchitects-by-motionhouse/21381/ and Dracula the panto! suitable for ages 8 to 80 on October 28.