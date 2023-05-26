Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK

Half term family fun at Battle Abbey

Battle Abbey has revealed a week of coronation-inspired fun and activities during half-term from Saturday 27 May – Sunday 4 June
By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th May 2023, 10:18 BST

English Heritage is promising a week of royally good activities and fresh air fun during the upcoming half-term.

Celebration crowns will also be handed out on arrival so children can feel like a King or Queen for the day. The crown features an illustrated timeline of famous rulers, stretching from Emperor Hadrian all the way to Charles III.

Then once kids have been crowned, they can learn the fundamentals of swordsmanship at the sword school and learn about the Norman’s best weapon, horses, through cavalry training. Throughout the day families can listen to medieval storytellers’ epic accounts covering the Anglo-Saxon kings, the famous Battle of Hastings and the transition to Norman rule.

Karl Goodwin, Assistant Events Manager English Heritage said: “We’re delighted to welcome Members and visitors to Battle Abbey this half term for what is shaping up to be a fantastic week, made extra-special by our activities inspired by England’s early Kings. There will be plenty to see and do for all ages!”

For more information and to book go here

Have you read? Master Chef winner opens new burger restaurant in Hastings

Have you read? Anger over ‘ugly’ internet box at Hastings beauty spot

Battle Abbey has half term fun

1. Kids Rule at Battle Abbey this Half Term

Battle Abbey has half term fun Photo: Jim Holden

Battle Abbey has half term fun

2. Kids Rule at Battle Abbey this Half Term

Battle Abbey has half term fun Photo: Jim Holden

Battle Abbey has half term fun

3. Kids Rule at Battle Abbey this Half Term

Battle Abbey has half term fun Photo: Andrew Hayes-Watkins

Battle Abbey has half-term fun

4. Kids Rule at Battle Abbey this Half Term

Battle Abbey has half-term fun Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:English HeritageBattle Abbey Battle AbbeyQueenCharles III