Half term family fun at Battle Abbey

Battle Abbey has revealed a week of coronation-inspired fun and activities during half-term from Saturday 27 May – Sunday 4 June

English Heritage is promising a week of royally good activities and fresh air fun during the upcoming half-term.

Celebration crowns will also be handed out on arrival so children can feel like a King or Queen for the day. The crown features an illustrated timeline of famous rulers, stretching from Emperor Hadrian all the way to Charles III.

Then once kids have been crowned, they can learn the fundamentals of swordsmanship at the sword school and learn about the Norman’s best weapon, horses, through cavalry training. Throughout the day families can listen to medieval storytellers’ epic accounts covering the Anglo-Saxon kings, the famous Battle of Hastings and the transition to Norman rule.

Karl Goodwin, Assistant Events Manager English Heritage said: “We’re delighted to welcome Members and visitors to Battle Abbey this half term for what is shaping up to be a fantastic week, made extra-special by our activities inspired by England’s early Kings. There will be plenty to see and do for all ages!”

For more information and to book go here

