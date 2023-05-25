In pictures: Master Chef winner brings his burger restaurant to Hastings

Fans of the classic burger should head down to Hastings seafront where Master Chef winner Kenny Tutt has opened a new branch of his acclaimed Patty Guy restaurants.

It is based at The Courtyard, adjacent to the Source skate and BMX park and opened its doors today Thursday May 25).

Kenny was there himself, working with staff in readiness for the opening and spoke to the Observer about his passion for burgers. He said: “It’s about keeping it simple but delicious. It's the classic smash burger just excellent beef, seasoned well, cooked juicy on the griddle. with great fillings and sandwiched in between fluffy potato buns.

"It comes from my real love of American burgers, which I have been obsessed with since being a child.

"It’s wonderful being in Hastings. The place has real energy and soul. We can’t wait to see people and feed them.”

Patty Guy offers everything from bacon cheeseburgers to a green chilli cheeseburger and also offers two varieties of vegan burgers.

1 . Patty Guy getting ready to open at The Courtyard in Hastings. Pictured: Kenny Tutt, winner of MasterChef 2018, outside his new premises at The Courtyard. Patty Guy getting ready to open at The Courtyard in Hastings. Pictured: Kenny Tutt, winner of MasterChef 2018, outside his new premises at The Courtyard. Photo: staff

