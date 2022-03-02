Hall & Woodhouse introduces Blue Light Card discount for 35 Sussex pubs

Pub-goers in Sussex can benefit from a new discount card introduced at Hall & Woodhouse establishments.

The family brewer, which has 35 pubs across East and West Sussex, has introduced a 15 per cent Blue Light Card discount in all its managed house pubs that serve food.

The company said the discount, available Monday to Sunday, has been introduced as a thank you to the many essential workers across the country for their services to the community since the start of the pandemic.

Lucinda Gray, Company Relationships Manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “The last few years have been difficult for everyone, and our emergency services have done extraordinary work to keep us all safe. Introducing a Blue Light Card discount to all our managed houses is a small way to give back to all of the incredibly selfless people that have worked so hard during such a challenging time.”

The Blue Light Card is the largest Emergency Service and NHS discount service for the UK’s public sector. The card is available to all NHS workers and other essential and public sector employees such as the British Army, social care workers, the Red Cross and many more.

In addition to the Blue Light Card offer, any Pub Charity Partners of Hall & Woodhouse, including employees and volunteers, are able to also claim a 15 per cent discount in the pub they are partnered with.

Lucinda Gray added: “Hall & Woodhouse is always looking for ways to further enrich the communities it serves. With nearly 500,000 Blue Light Card members across our trading area, this presented us with the perfect opportunity to give back to these extremely valued members of our community.”

The discount allows 15 per cent off a customer’s entire bill when dining in a Hall & Woodhouse Managed House, seven days a week. The bill needs to include main meal or sandwich or a slice of cake and a hot drink.