Hampden Park resident calls for reduction in council tax due to missed bin collections

A Hampden Park resident has called for a reduction in council tax for those in the area who have had bin collections postponed.

Bin collections in the town were suspended on Friday, February 18, due to the Storm Eunice red weather warning. And earlier in the year bin collections were hit by the strike.

Alex Tite

Alex Tite, who lives in Southern Road, said, “Unfortunately we live in Hampden Park, which seems to endure all the excuses for our black bin and green bin collection services [at the] beginning of the year to not be collected due to strike.

“Our bins were not being emptied for a month and now last Friday weather conditions [meant we] did not get our black bins emptied again.

“That’s now six weeks of non-compliance of the services of the council which Hampden Park residents pay for in the so-called council tax.

“So can you assure us Eastbourne Borough Council that Hampden Park residents the next time you ask for payment of the council tax, Hampden Park residents will get a reduction of said non-compliance of services of which we were not serviced?”

The resident also voiced his frustration over the closing of recycling centres.

Mr Tite said, “Now you have the cheek to close down the recycling centres that we all went to relieve our premises of such waste, you’re stating asbestos concerns.

“It seems that all we pay for nowadays are services that are non-existent to but a few and the only thing that is secured in Eastbourne are all the councillors’ golden pension schemes and their increased wages.”

A council spokesperson said, “We understand the frustration caused by the GMB Union strike action and thank all our residents for their patience during the dispute.

“The strike caused considerable disruption to refuse and recycling collections across Eastbourne. However, our teams worked extremely hard to clear the backlog and thanks to their efforts, the collection timetable quickly returned to normal.

“The bring recycling sites attracted significant amounts of fly-tipped asbestos, trade waste and other rubbish left round the bins that was becoming increasingly expensive to clear.

“Residents can continue to recycle from home, which is a lower carbon and more sustainable way to recycle.”