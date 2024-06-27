Hampden Park resident to run from John o'Groats  to Lands End for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampden Park resident is running from John o’Groats to Lands End to help raise money for charity to help young people experiencing homelessness.

Matthew Mulhern set off from John o’Groats in Scotland on June 7 with the aim of running for 30 days before finishing at Land’s End.

The route will see Matthew run 908 miles across 49,000 feet of elevation.

So far during his travels, Matthew crossed back into England from Scotland on June 19 and reached the halfway point of the challenge two days later.

Matthew said: “Each day will range from 27 to 38 miles of running, walking and crawling to each of my mapped out checkpoints. Most evenings will consist of sleeping in campsites, out in the wilderness with my one man tent.”

For the run Matthew is raising money for The Running Charity which delivers running and fitness programmes to homeless young people in the UK, setting up a fundraiser, which currently has raised over £1800.

He added: “I've also chosen to raise money for The Running Charity, who are an independent charity that harness the power of running to support young people who are experiencing homelessness or managing complex needs.

“The Running Charity believes that running is as good for your mind as it is for your body. Running builds resilience and self-esteem, and they use this to improve the lives of 16-25 year-olds who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

"Homelessness can happen at any time and to anyone, when it happens to a young person it can affect them for the rest of their life.

“The charity uses running to improve fitness and install a goal-setting mentality that are key tools in helping vulnerable young people to build healthy, sustainable futures.