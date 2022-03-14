Hastings and Rye Harbour lifeboat crews support local foodbank

For years the RNLI stations along the south coast from Eastbourne to Hastings have got together to have fun and raise money for a local charity.

It was the turn of Rye Harbour to host the event this year, organised by and Stuart Clark and a team of volunteers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew member Tim Brown, also owner of The Standard in Rye, contacted local suppliers and procured food from Jamie’s Butchers in Winchelsea, J and F Fruiterer’s in Rye Harbour and Maws Fine Foods. Magpie Catering helped with heated boxes to keep the food warm.

Rye Harbour RNLI foodbank presentation 2 SUS-220314-103424001

The team at RNLI Rye Harbour got together. Everyone was given tasks and all went smoothly. On the night there were crews from RNLI Hastings, Eastbourne, Dungeness, Littlestone and Rye Harbour.

Raffle tickets were sold throughout the evening and big thanks go out to the businesses, shops and individuals of Rye and Rye Harbour for the prizes. Action Watersports, The Standard Rye, The Robin Hood Pub, The Queen’s Head, The New Inn, William the Conqueror, Charles Palmer Vineyard, Rye Deli, Helly Hansen, Everyday Resources, No more Stinky Bins, Soap and Salvation all gave many vouchers, wine and gifts. Merino’s Fish Bar, Merchant and Mills, Whitehouse, Hoof, Hunter Jones and Jeroboam’s Wine Merchants, Sailors, Rastrum, Claws and Paws, Nick and Paw Claws and crew members all contributed to the amazing array of prizes. Linda Revill, from Hastings, said: “We were made to feel very welcome and it was a privilege to meet so many of our flank stations’ crews. The serving of the Bangers and Mash was a slick operation, indicative of how well the crew at Rye Harbour work together and operate on shouts. We look forward to hosting next year’s event. Thanks again and well done on raising such a whopping amount.’

Chris Emson, joint manager of the Foodbank, and two of her team, Janet Sherwood and Kathy Redman, came to Rye Harbour station to receive the monies raised.

Chris said: “I would like to thank all crews from the five lifeboat stations for this most generous gift. Thank you too to everyone who worked so hard to make it such a success.

Rye Harbour RNLI foodbank presentation SUS-220314-103347001

The Rye Foodbank is open every Wednesday afternoon in the hall of Rye Baptist Church, Cinque Port Street between 1pm –3pm.

“In these difficult times we are looking after between 25—30 families from Rye and villages each week. Your fantastic fund raiser will go towards purchasing essential food for our clients.

“We also offer one-to-one meetings with benefits agency HARCand Rother District Council for housing queries.”

Have you read? Rye Harbour Lifeboat rescues two men from the water after they went to the aid of a dog