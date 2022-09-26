Hastings and St Leonards pubs offer chance to sample some of the most sought after beers in the UK

What is claimed to be The UK’s biggest fully independent town-wide beer festival is looking to be bigger and better than ever this year with fifteen independently run pubs, bars and bottleshops each showcasing an

independent brewery of their choice over one weekend.

Mary Redmond, one of the organisers, commented: “Previous events in 2019 and 2021 have proved hugely popular, drawing beer-loving crowds from across the South East; and this year promises to be no exception, with well

Hastings Tap Takeover

over 100 beer lines due to be turned over for the weekend - the most ever included.

“Attendees require no tickets or wristbands, simply a venue map upon which to plot the pub crawl of their dreams.”

Hastings Tap Takeover was conceived by local bottle shop Eel & Bear andThe Jolly Fisherman pub, in Hastings Old Town, to celebrate the abundance of exceptional independent breweries operating in the UK and beyond, as well as to bring together and appreciate the ever-growing wealth of independently run, beer-focused establishments in Hastings and St Leonards.

As each venue hosts its own choice of brewery, the line-up reflects the great diversity of the independent beer scene itself, with this year’s selection featuring some of the most highly regarded independent breweries in the UK today, as well as some of the newest.

Intended to give drinkers a chance to explore breweries not commonly found around Hastings, the weekend promises to offer exciting new favourite beers for all.

Independent breweries showcasing their beers include Sussex based Beak, Arbor, Abyss, Only With Love, Overtone Brewing Co, Pig and Porter, Hand, Verdant and more.

This year’s eye-catching poster features a tentacled sea monster getting to grips with a few glasses of beer. There will be tote bags and , for the first time, t-shirts with the logo on available over the weekend.

For full line-up and more information, please visit www.hastingstaptakeover.com, or follow @hastingstaptakeover on Instagram or Facebook, @HastingsTTO on Twitter.