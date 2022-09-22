New meze and cocktail bar opens in Hastings town centre

The new business, which had its official opening earlier this month, offers and authentic Turkish dining experience with a charcoal grill, seafood and vegetarian options

The restaurant is already getting positive reactions on social media with one user commenting: “Great food and atmosphere and the staff are really nice. I will definitely be visiting again.”

Another said: “Really good food and a very friendly atmosphere – highly recommended.”

The new Turkish restaurant in Hastings town centre - Leyla Meze

The building has a long history and was one of the first licensed premises to open after Robertson Street was constructed in the 1850’s, when it was called The Royal Standard.

It cost £1,500 to build and 87 local dignitaries, including many shopkeepers and the Hastings Member of Parliament, attended its opening dinner.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Opening ceremony at Leyla Meze