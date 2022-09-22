New meze and cocktail bar opens in Hastings town centre
Leyla Meze and Cocktail Bar is now open in Robertson street on the site of the former French’s bar.
The new business, which had its official opening earlier this month, offers and authentic Turkish dining experience with a charcoal grill, seafood and vegetarian options
The restaurant is already getting positive reactions on social media with one user commenting: “Great food and atmosphere and the staff are really nice. I will definitely be visiting again.”
Another said: “Really good food and a very friendly atmosphere – highly recommended.”
The building has a long history and was one of the first licensed premises to open after Robertson Street was constructed in the 1850’s, when it was called The Royal Standard.
It cost £1,500 to build and 87 local dignitaries, including many shopkeepers and the Hastings Member of Parliament, attended its opening dinner.
For more information and menus check out their Facebook page.Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
