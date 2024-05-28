Hastings area attraction has low-cost flower forage event for children during half-term

It is taking place at Wylands Farm in Powdermill Lane Battle and promises to be a low cost, half term activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Explore the woodland walk and spot the flowers dotted around.

Complete the activity sheet on your way round and hand it in at the cafe to redeem a free hot chocolate for every participating child. It costs just £2.50 per child, and all proceeds go to Charity For Kids, which is based locally at Harrow Lane, Hastings, and helps sick, disabled and terminally ill children.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands Farm - said: "We are proud of what we have to offer at Wylands Farm. There is so much to do for all the family, and now we are extending a warm and friendly welcome to everyone during half term.

"Please come and visit us. It's great fun and very low cost - and every penny you pay will go to a great charity in Hastings helping young children. We look forward to seeing you all."

More details on the flower forage event here

