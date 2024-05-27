In 19 pictures: Stunning classic cars on display at Bexhill seafront

It was one of the regular showcase events by the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club.

Bexhill is known as the ‘birthplace of British motor-racing’. In May 1902, the first races in Great Britain took place along the seafront in Bexhill. The races, which had been the brainchild of the Eighth Earl De La Warr with the assistance of the Automobile Club, later known as the RAC, took place at speed, back and forth from the top of Galley Hill to the Sackville Hotel.

Over 200 vehicles from all over the continent took part and brought thousands of people to Bexhill to watch vehicles reaching speeds, the like of which had never seen before on British soil.

The Bexhill 100 Motoring Club was formed in 1999 to cater for the needs of all motoring enthusiasts.

The club meets at Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club, Egerton Road, Bexhill on the 4th Friday of each month starting at 7.30pm.

Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome. If you are interested in motoring, even if you don't own a classic, you are still welcome to join them at one of their monthly meetings;

Jeff Penfold took these great pictures.

