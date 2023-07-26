After a July that has seen the Hastings area lashed with rain and high winds for much of July there is better news for August.

Some forecasters are predicting a mini-heatwave in August with Britain possibly set to catch the tail end of the big European heatwave. But we may have to wait until the third week of August for temperatures to rise and sun to take centre stage.

Over the past few days, the UK has been witnessing poor weather due to the position of the jet stream. The jet stream is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe are seeing a scorching heatwave.

Unsettled weather is likely to continue for the first two weeks of August with the Met Office predicting it to be “changeable, at times unsettled, with spells of sunshine, interspersed with showers or more prolonged periods of rain.”

The Met Office, in its long range forecast, said: “There is a possibility, increasingly towards the second half of the month, of more settled and warmer weather with lighter winds.”

A Met Office spokesman said: “Our long range outlook references the chance of more settled conditions moving in to the UK by the middle of August.”

Though the Met Office say there is no forecast signal for temperatures to rise to what they have been in Europe. They say the chance of heat reaching 40 degrees here is about one percent.