Hastings area half term: Relive the Battle of Hastings with story-tellers at Battle Abbey

Visitors will ​be transported back in time by medieval storytellers, before exploring the site of England’s most legendary battle. From 11 -19 February families can join characters from the past for historical hijinks and hands-on fun Meet the medieval storytellers that have set up at the Abbey and hear daring and dastardly tales of knights, castles and monasteries. After, you can follow in the footsteps of the armies of William the Conqueror and King Harold as they clashed in 1066 and discover how the Normans overcame the Saxons to seize the kingdom and change English history forever.