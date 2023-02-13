Hastings area half term: Relive the Battle of Hastings with story-tellers at Battle Abbey
Head to Battle Abbey in half term this week to get hands-on with history.
Visitors will be transported back in time by medieval storytellers, before exploring the site of England’s most legendary battle. From 11 -19 February families can join characters from the past for historical hijinks and hands-on fun Meet the medieval storytellers that have set up at the Abbey and hear daring and dastardly tales of knights, castles and monasteries. After, you can follow in the footsteps of the armies of William the Conqueror and King Harold as they clashed in 1066 and discover how the Normans overcame the Saxons to seize the kingdom and change English history forever.
Tim Benfield, Assistant Events Manager English Heritage said: “Our hands-on History event at Battle Abbey is the perfect activity to get the family discovering the secrets of a historic site this February half term. With medieval story telling bringing the site’s history to life this is the perfect place to have fun and learn more about the history on your doorstep.”
Book online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/familydaysout.
