Hastings area pub offering free meals for children

Robin Hood, Icklesham

The Robin Hood pub on the main A259 at Icklesham is offering free meals for children this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under 11’s can eat free between 3pm and 5pm with every adult meal ordered at the family friendly pub.

They can choose from sausage chips, beans or peas; fish fingers, chips, beans or peas, beef burger, chips, beans or peas and veggie or single meat roast dinner.

The offer extends into the weekend.

The Robin Hood has won awards for being a community pub and often raises money for good causes. It has also won an award for its selection of ciders.