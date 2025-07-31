Hastings area pub offering free meals for children
The Robin Hood pub on the main A259 at Icklesham is offering free meals for children this week.
Under 11’s can eat free between 3pm and 5pm with every adult meal ordered at the family friendly pub.
They can choose from sausage chips, beans or peas; fish fingers, chips, beans or peas, beef burger, chips, beans or peas and veggie or single meat roast dinner.
The offer extends into the weekend.
The Robin Hood has won awards for being a community pub and often raises money for good causes. It has also won an award for its selection of ciders.
