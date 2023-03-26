The Robin Hood pub at Icklesham has made an incredibly generous gesture by offering a free Sunday roast to half marathon runners.

Runners finishing today’s event simply have to go along to the pub with their finishing medal to take advantage of the offer and enjoy a single meat or veggie roast and a pudding.

Carly Darcy, who runs the popular community pub, said: “The roast is on us as a thank you for the charities you have supported and the personal triumph you have achieved by running in the event.”

The Robin Hood is on the A259 just a few miles outside Hastings. It is known for its food and large ever-changing range of beers and ciders and has won awards for being a community pub.

The Robin Hood is offering a free Sunday roast to runners who took part in Hastings Half Marathon today

