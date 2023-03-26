Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings area pub offers free Sunday roast to runners completing the Hastings Half Marathon

The Robin Hood pub at Icklesham has made an incredibly generous gesture by offering a free Sunday roast to half marathon runners.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 13:45 BST

Runners finishing today’s event simply have to go along to the pub with their finishing medal to take advantage of the offer and enjoy a single meat or veggie roast and a pudding.

Carly Darcy, who runs the popular community pub, said: “The roast is on us as a thank you for the charities you have supported and the personal triumph you have achieved by running in the event.”

The Robin Hood is on the A259 just a few miles outside Hastings. It is known for its food and large ever-changing range of beers and ciders and has won awards for being a community pub.

The Robin Hood is offering a free Sunday roast to runners who took part in Hastings Half Marathon today
The Robin Hood is offering a free Sunday roast to runners who took part in Hastings Half Marathon today
The Robin Hood is offering a free Sunday roast to runners who took part in Hastings Half Marathon today

