Hastings area RSPCA centre slams cruel spikes after bird is killed

A spokesperson for Mallydams said: “The poor adult starling unfortunately fell victim to some bird prevention spikes on top of a building. Sadly it was impaled on a spike, which went straight through.

“Our lovely inspector Zoe had to get help from the fire service who gently cut the spike away as they could not remove it from the starling.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The spike had gone through a vital area and there wasn’t anything we could do to help him. He would have been in too much pain.

Mallydams bird fatally injured by bird prevention spikes SUS-220321-142330001

“Unfortunately we simply cannot save all wildlife and it really saddens us when we can’t do anything to help.

“We want to raise awareness of the harm these bird spikes can cause to wildlife.”

RSPCA Mallydams Wood celebrated its 60th anniversary last year and has helped countless animals and birds during that time.

In 2017 there was an outcry when bird prevention spikes were inserted on trees in an area of Bristol to protect resident’s cars from bird droppings.

Have you read? View pictures of animals and birds helped by RSPCA Mallydams