View pictures of the shocking state of potholed roads in Hastings and St Leonards

They were captured by Cllr Phil Scott who has been taking up the ongoing issue with East Sussex County Council.

He said: “Potholes continue to be in the top five issues for residents that we are picking up.”

Cllr Scott was speaking out as East Sussex Highways announced that the busy Queensway Road will be closed for five nights, from Monday March 21, from 7pm - 6am while pothole patching works are carried out to repair potholes.

It will be closed from The Ridge West to Combe Valley Way.

Cllr Scott said: “Queensway is fast moving road and one that needs a robust surface. Any defects on Queensway could cause a serious accident. We already know that Queensway has a poor safety record with fatalities into double figures.”

Have you read? Dangerous potholed Hastings road so bad that residents fear it could cause a serious accident

Have you read? Stunning Hastings apartment shows how you can create stylish seaside living in a limited space

1. Upper Church Road SUS-220317-130943001 Photo Sales

2. Hollington Old Lane SUS-220317-130954001 Photo Sales

3. Larkfield Close SUS-220317-131332001 Photo Sales

4. Gillsmans Hill SUS-220317-131316001 Photo Sales