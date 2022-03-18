Hastings area supermarket aiming to raise £20,000 for Ukraine appeal

The firm, which has supermarkets in Rye, Peasmarsh, Battle and Bexhill, as well as coffee shops in Hastings and St Leonards, has already raised over £6,000 and is aiming to raise £20,000.

It is also matching any collection box donations up to £10,000.

Dominic Plomer Roberts, from Jempson’s, said: “Jempson’s are deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible events that are unfolding in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are foremost in our thoughts and we stand in solidarity with them. Lets try and reach £20,000.”

Jempsons supermarket SUS-220318-094938001

The Salvation Army have emergency teams stationed in Ukraine, as well as Poland, Moldova, Slovakia and other surrounding countries.

