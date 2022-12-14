Heather explained: I was diagnosed with Anorexia Nervosa as a child and continued to suffer through my teenage years. Since teaching, I have become more aware of the increasing scale of eating disorders in children. The book is written as a message of hope - eating disorders are curable - and to raise awareness to seek professional help early. The earlier the intervention, the more chance of recovery. BEAT were very helpful and offered guidance on appropriate imagery and wording, since certain factors can act as unhealthy triggers for sufferers. The book is written in memory of Nicky Hursell who died from Anorexia aged just 24. I met her during my journey and have never forgotten her.