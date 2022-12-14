The beautifully illustrated book, called Lost Girl, launches at the Bullet Coffee House, Robertson Street, on Thursday December 22, 2.30pm to 5pm. All welcome.
A £1 donation from each book sold goes to BEAT, a UK charity for eating disorders.
Heather explained: I was diagnosed with Anorexia Nervosa as a child and continued to suffer through my teenage years. Since teaching, I have become more aware of the increasing scale of eating disorders in children. The book is written as a message of hope - eating disorders are curable - and to raise awareness to seek professional help early. The earlier the intervention, the more chance of recovery. BEAT were very helpful and offered guidance on appropriate imagery and wording, since certain factors can act as unhealthy triggers for sufferers. The book is written in memory of Nicky Hursell who died from Anorexia aged just 24. I met her during my journey and have never forgotten her.
“In addition to the story, the book contains facts about eating disorders and information on how to seek help. The book is aimed at children 9+, but with parental guidance advised for children under 12 , due to the sensitive nature of some of the content.”
