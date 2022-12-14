Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hastings artist and author launches new book

A new book by local author and illustrator Heather Stuart offers a message of hope to children.

By Andy Hemsley
7 hours ago

The beautifully illustrated book, called Lost Girl, launches at the Bullet Coffee House, Robertson Street, on Thursday December 22, 2.30pm to 5pm. All welcome.

A £1 donation from each book sold goes to BEAT, a UK charity for eating disorders.

Hide Ad

Heather explained: I was diagnosed with Anorexia Nervosa as a child and continued to suffer through my teenage years. Since teaching, I have become more aware of the increasing scale of eating disorders in children. The book is written as a message of hope - eating disorders are curable - and to raise awareness to seek professional help early. The earlier the intervention, the more chance of recovery. BEAT were very helpful and offered guidance on appropriate imagery and wording, since certain factors can act as unhealthy triggers for sufferers. The book is written in memory of Nicky Hursell who died from Anorexia aged just 24. I met her during my journey and have never forgotten her.

Most Popular
Author and illustrator Heather Stuart reading to Children at The Nest in Hastings Old Town
Hide Ad

“In addition to the story, the book contains facts about eating disorders and information on how to seek help. The book is aimed at children 9+, but with parental guidance advised for children under 12 , due to the sensitive nature of some of the content.”

Have you read? Battle pub transforms its garden into a magical Christmas experience to help a charity

Hide Ad

Have you read? Hastings man creates amazing music and light show to help local children’s charity

Cover illustration from Heather's new book Lost Girl
Hastings