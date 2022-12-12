Hastings man puts on amazing Christmas musical light show in aid of Charity for Kids: View pictures here.

St Leonards resident Ricci Stamp has transformed his home into a dazzling musical light show for a good cause.

Ricci – a local DJ – explained: “This all started after seeing a video on YouTube, in December of 2020, for ‘Xlights Around the World’. I decided that I would be making the leap into this amazing hobby. Once I had made the decision to do this, we also felt that we should do it for a good cause, and that is how we found our local charity called Charity for Kids.

"Our first show was Halloween 2021 and consisted of 2,132 RGB pixels. Since then, the display has grown as my neighbour liked the show so much that she kindly allowed us to expand the show by using her house as well.

“Our light show now consists of 42,137 RGB pixels. Each pixel consists of a red, blue, and green LED light as well as a small computer chip. This allows us to individually control every light and modify the colour, brightness, etc

“The entire show is controlled by a mixture of a mini-computer, called a Raspberry Pi, and specialised lighting controllers and many months and months of work, planning, designing and programming all the lights for people to enjoy.

“It’s also now nice to know that Westfield Lights are now also donating to the same charity as us. Of course, our display is no way as big as Westfield Lights, but the comments of praise we get from people who come and see our show are always positive. I try to advertise the show on various Facebook groups to spread the word of what we do, as the more footfall we get the better for the Charity.”

You can view the light show at 75 Lewis Road, St Leonards, on the following dates:

Thursday 15th December 5pm – 7pm

Friday 16th December, 5pm - 7pm

Saturday 17th December, 5pm – 7pm

Sunday 18th December 5pm - 7pm

Thursday 22nd December, 5pm - 7pm

Friday 23rd December, 5pm - 7pm

Saturday 24th December, 5pm - 7pm.

1. Christmas LED display in aid of Charity for Kids in Lewis Road, St Leonards. Christmas LED display in aid of Charity for Kids in Lewis Road, St Leonards. Photo: Ricci Stamp Photo Sales

