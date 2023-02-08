Hastings Beatles Day is back this year bigger and better than ever.

Hastings Beatles Day by Tony Ham

The iconic celebration of the Fab Four returns to the White Rock Theatre on Sunday 2 April with some brand new features.

Over 300 musicians, singers and dancers will perform songs from across the entire Beatles collection in a wide variety of styles. Playing across three stages, performers of all ages are guaranteed to have the crowd singing along to the greatest songbook in history whilst raising funds for local charity, The Sara Lee Trust.Event Performance Manager, Gillian Payne, said: “This year the day will have the usual amazing ‘Beatles Mania’ atmosphere, plus, the Sussex Studio (downstairs in the theatre) will become ‘The Cavern Club’ for just one day, offering a brand new vibe.

"All stages will see continuous performances for 11 hours straight, so if you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained - this is the event for you!”If you’re a performer who would like to take part in this iconic event, there’s only a few days left to sign-up. Registration closes on 14 February. Sign up now at hastingsbeatlesday.com/band-registrationTickets for Hastings Beatles Day 2023 are already on sale and available from the White Rock Theatre. For full details, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com.