Forget dry January – the Albion pub in Hastings Old Town has reported the busiest January since the current owners started trading seven years ago.

It could be a sign that pubs and restaurants are on the road to recovery after being forced to close during pandemic lockdowns.

The Albion, which features in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, though does work hard to keep people happy and entertained with regular live music events, including a Saturday tea time concert proving to be really popular. The pub also hosted a Burns Night supper in January which sold out.

Every Tuesday it hosts various acoustic music sessions of traditional Irish, skiffle and Cajun. The Albion is one of the key venues for the Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Festival which takes place this month.

The Albion, which has bars on George Street and the seafront, also has a well deserved reputation for its specialist pies, which are served with sides and sauces and include vegan and vegetarian options.

Landlord Bob Tipler was quick to praise his team of staff for their efforts in January and they were treated to a night out at a laser quest venue. The pub hinted that it has big plans ahead for this year.

You can keep up with live music and what is happening at the Albion by visiting www.albionhastings.com.

