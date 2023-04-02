Hastings Beatles Day is taking place today and has a record number of acts lined up

Performers include, The Kavemen, The Rockitmen, Rockin’ Ambassadors, The Do Theys, The AutistiX, The Rufus Stone Band, The Kytes with Pete Prescott, The Ragati String Band, Now & Then, The Joe Clements Band, Claire Hamill, Hastings Old Town Ukulele Group, Mike Hatchard, The Savoy Truffles, Hastings Stage Studio, Thee Headshrinkers, All Their Kings Fall, Sage Maverick, Steve Fitz's Ghost Riders, The Diamond Bro's, Cold Hearted, Pass The Cat, Scattered Rays, The Beat Alls, The Kukes, White Rock Ukulele Orchestra, The Wacky Band and so many more. For the full line-up, visit hastingsbeatlesday.comEvent Organiser, Robin Redsull, said, “Hastings Beatles Day is back, bigger and better than ever! All stages will see continuous performances for 11 hours straight of live music from young musicians to many well-known stalwart performers who have freely given their time. All will interpret songs from across the entire Beatles collection with many iconic classics on offer for new generations, as well as lifelong fans. It’s an event not to be missed in the Hastings calendar.”Beatles Day will be raising funds for local charity, The Sara Lee Trust who support people in Hastings and Rother that have been diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses by providing free counselling and therapy care. The charity relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, so they are incredibly grateful to the Beatles Day Committee for supporting their vital work in helping hundreds of people every year to live life to the full, in spite of the cancer within.For full details, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com or book tickets (£18 adults, £8 under 16s, free for under 11s, £39 for family ticket. Subject to booking fees.) on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.