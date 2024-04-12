​Over 300 musicians, singers and dancers of all ages gave up their time for free to perform the iconic songs of the Fab Four in support of a local charity that offers free therapies to local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

There was even a surprise world record attempt by Mike Hatchard who amazed the audience by singing over twenty Beatles songs, hanging upside down on a trapeze frame and playing the keyboard.

Event Organiser, Robin Redsull, said: “Thank you so much to all the incredible bands, volunteers, sponsors, technicians, White Rock Theatre staff and everyone else who made Beatles Day 2024 a great success.”

The event was founded by Pete Prescott back in 2000 and since 2019 Robin Redsull has been running the event. He is now handing over the management to Rick Hough, known for his great work with the Bexhill Lions Club.

All proceeds raised from the event will help The Sara Lee Trust, who ever since opening their first therapy room in St. Michael’s Hospice back in 1996 have supported thousands of local people by offering free complementary therapies, counselling and group activities to local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

For more information about the Trust, visit saraleetrust.org

Next year’s Beatles Day is on Sunday 6 April. If you would like to take part or get involved, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com.

The Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

They are the dedicated provider of specialist end-of-life counselling and complementary therapy services to patients of St. Michael’s Hospice and the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital. The Sara Lee Trust operates 5 local charity shops in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill.

1 . Hastings Beatles Day 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Hastings Beatles Day 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

2 . L-R - Robin Redsull (Event Organiser), Pete Prescott (Founder) and Rick Hough (Future Organiser) ..jpg L-R - Robin Redsull (Event Organiser), Pete Prescott (Founder) and Rick Hough (Future Organiser) Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Beatles Day 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Hastings Beatles Day 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

4 . Hastings Beatles Day 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Hastings Beatles Day 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper