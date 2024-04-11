Sussex town features in debut novel by BBC Antiques Road Trip star James Braxton

And the town of Hastings, to which James has strong links, features prominently in the novel.

The book, Barty – The Tale of a Stolen Bronze – is a mystery that is also about friendship. It centres on the relationship between a gentleman chef and an antiques dealer and their relationship as they attempt to get to the bottom of the crime.

The antiques dealer has his premises in Norman Road, in the St Leonards area of Hastings and drinks at the Horse and Groom – a well loved local pub that is known as the Doom and Gloom by its regulars.

The book is being launched at the Imperial pub, in Queens Road, Hastings, famous for its pizza oven and Brewing Brothers beers, on Wednesday April 17 between 6pm and 9pm. The Imperial pub also features in the book.

James describes the book as “a combination of Lovejoy, P G Wodehouse and a junior Dickens.”

