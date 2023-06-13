Patty Guy – the new Hastings restaurant opened by former master Chef winner Kenny Tutt is already enjoying success with people flocking to the sunny courtyard at Source park, White Rock to enjoy freshly cooked burgers and fries.

We went along on a sunny Friday evening when Kenny was holding his official launch event serving a selection of mini sample burgers and sides.

Lynda Ridley, who offered to sample the food for us was impressed. Commenting on the green chilli burger she had she said: “It was cooked perfectly. You can tell the beef is really high quality and was he star of the show, but the fresh chillies added a nice hit and there was lovely creamy cheese sauce. The bread was lovely and fluffy too. It is right up there with the best burgers I have tasted.”

Also being served where potato tots, which were like bit sized versions of a hash brown that come served in an oozing cheese sauce topped with fresh chives, and were very moreish.

Kenny Tutt outside his new restaurant Patty Guy

Kenny, who lives along the coast at Worthing, was there on the night and said he is loving the experience of having an eatery in Hastings. He said: “It’s been really busy. I love Hastings it’s a vibrant place with so much energy.”

He makes no secret of his life-long love affair with burgers and says the secret to a good burger is to keep things simple with high quality ingredients, especially the beef which is chuck steak and brisket, smashed together, seasoned well then perfectly seared on the grill. The burgers are sandwiched between soft, fluffy potato flour buns.

Patty Guy also serves up two zero waste vegan burgers, including one which has black truffle mayo, vegan smoked cheese, chestnut mushrooms and crispy onions.

Lynda Ridley samples a burger