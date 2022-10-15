Hastings Bonfire Celebrations: Everything you need to know.

Bonfire societies from across the county will be taking part, including those from Battle, Rye, Robertsbridge, Northiam, Ninfield, Staplecross, Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne.

The procession starts from White Rock at 7.15pm, moving down Robertson Street for a ceremony at the America Ground then following a route along the seafront, through the Old Town and back to the bonfire site on the beach opposite Pelham Crescent.

The bonfire will be lit at 9pm and followed by the blowing up of this year’s effigy and a spectacular fireworks display.

Earlier in the day, on Saturday, people can enjoy the 69th national Town Criers Competition, which takes place at Butlers Gap, in George Street, at 11am and is hosted by Hastings Town Crier Jon Bartholomew.

Enthusiasts of classic and vintage motorcycles should head to the Stade on Saturday where bike show takes place from 10am – 2.30pm.

All money collected during the bonfire procession on Saturday goes to local charities so please give generously. Bonfire programmes are available from shops and pubs throughout the town and buying one helps the Society to keep going.

Bonfire chairman Heather Leech said: “Please respect safety barriers and do not pick up discarded torches. Keep children with you at all times and ear protection is recommended. Please don’t bring pets, they may be frightened. Make sure you avoid leaving litter. The Society wants to keep the beach and town clean.”

1. IMG_3057.jpg Hastings banners on the seafront Photo: supplied

2. IMG_3056.jpg Map of the procession Photo: supplied

3. IMG_3055.jpg The fire on the beach Photo: supplied

4. Hast Bonfire 2.jpg Flaming torches in the procession Photo: supplied