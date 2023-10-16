The Great Storm of 1987 Hastings and Bexhill: Here are 38 pictures of the devastation it caused to our area

The worst storm in 250 years hit Hastings and Rother in the early hours of Friday October 16, 1987, claiming two lives and causing millions of pounds worth of damage.

Hurricane force winds of up to 103 miles an hour uprooted trees and toppled church spires.

The high winds on the seafront dislodged a four-ton chimney, sending it crashing through four storeys causing the death of 67-year-old Ronald Davies of Warwickshire, who was crushed beneath a mountain of bricks and mortar as he lay in bed.

The storm also claimed another victim – boy ashore Jimmy Read, aged 49. He was hit by the roof of a winch hut as he helped drag up the fisherman's boats at the height of the storm. He was given a traditional fisherman's funeral, when hundreds of mourners turned out for a service at All Saints Church, Hastings.

Hundreds of homes in the area suffered damage and lost their power supply, while many roads were blocked due to fallen masonry.

These images were taken from a special storm supplement when we covered the event at the time.

1 . Storm 9.jpg A boat in Sackville Road, Bexhill Photo: Supplied

2 . Storm 21.jpg The Queens Hotel, where a resident died and the funeral of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read Photo: supplied

3 . Storm 28.jpg Flooding at Combe Haven caravan park Photo: supplied

4 . Storm 31.jpg More damage and a boat in the street Photo: supplied