Hastings Bonfire: Effigy takes a swipe at Southern Water for discharging sewage
Hastings Bonfire Society hit back at Southern Water and their controversial sewage release policies with this year’s effigy.
The giant tableau was unveiled on the beach opposite Pelham Crescent and included a dripping sewage pipe, sad looking fish and a parody of the Southern Water logo.
There has been a furious reaction locally to the water company’s sewage releases, which at one stage led to beaches being temporarily closed.
In August, Hastings and St Leonards Clean Water Action Group, staged a rally on the beach at St Leonards and protests have been ongoing.
Most Popular
Amanda Jobson, a Green councillor on Hastings Borough Council, said: “"We have had enough as residents, as sea swimmers, as a community and as service users. We are saying enough is enough. We want action.”
Sussex MPs also demanded an end to ‘unacceptable’ sewage discharge along the coast in a letter to Southern Water and the Environment Agency.