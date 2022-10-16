The giant tableau was unveiled on the beach opposite Pelham Crescent and included a dripping sewage pipe, sad looking fish and a parody of the Southern Water logo.

There has been a furious reaction locally to the water company’s sewage releases, which at one stage led to beaches being temporarily closed.

In August, Hastings and St Leonards Clean Water Action Group, staged a rally on the beach at St Leonards and protests have been ongoing.

The Hastings Bonfire Effigy. Picture by Mark Duncan

Amanda Jobson, a Green councillor on Hastings Borough Council, said: “"We have had enough as residents, as sea swimmers, as a community and as service users. We are saying enough is enough. We want action.”

Sussex MPs also demanded an end to ‘unacceptable’ sewage discharge along the coast in a letter to Southern Water and the Environment Agency.