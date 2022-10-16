High winds on the beach cause sparks at the bonfire site. Picture by Kevin Boorman

The announcement was made at around 8pm, around an hour before the display was due to get underway. The decision was also made not to use flaming torches in the procession in the narrow streets of the Old Town.

The move caused some confusion and disappointment with members of the public as they moved away from the area only to hear what sounded like fireworks going off. This was the effigy being exploded and ground based ‘fire crackers’ being lit.

The procession still took place on the night and the huge bonfire was lit on the beach, but it was plain to see the effect the wind was having on the fire.

People were largely sympathetic in their responses on social media, praising the Society for putting safety first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hastings Bonfire Society spokesperson said: “We are just as disappointed as everyone that the firework display couldn’t go ahead as planned. A year of hard work and fund raising goes into planning our event and it is run entirely by volunteers.

"We work closely with the authorities to make decisions in the interest of public safety. The fireworks that were discharged were part of the effigy and mascleta (fire crackers), as per the announcement. The main firework display was cancelled.”