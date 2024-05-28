Hastings business wins national award for its innovative name

Local business Surelock Homes was awarded this year’s winner of Britain’s Best Small Business name competition.

The locksmith beat the likes of Manchester’s Tikka Chance On Me and Fife’s Prints Charming to claim the coveted title and £2,500 cash prize.

The competition, launched by leading small business insurance provider Simply Business, honours the creativity and originality of small business owners across the UK.

Other quirky business names in the top ten included London hairdressers Barber Streisland, Somerset based equestrian shop Top of the Clops and Pane in the Glass - window and door repairs firm in Norfolk.

Simply Business partnered with comedian and king of puns, Darren Walsh, to whittle down the entries for this year's shortlist. With Surelock Homes picking up the majority of votes from over 2,500 members of the public.

Matt Triboulliard, business owner of Surelock Homes said: “I was delighted to be nominated for Simply Business’ competition to find Britain’s best small business name. I never expected to win and I’m so proud to have won from such an awesome list of business names. Almost on a daily basis a member of the public will make a comment or take a picture of the vehicle and it's brought in untold amounts of work.”

Bea Montoya at Simply Business said: “We’ve seen many memorable entries to this year’s Britain’s Best Small Business Name competition, and it’s a credit to the creativity and innovation of the nation’s SME owners. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and this competition sums up the wonderful spirit and humour that they bring to their businesses every day. We’re delighted to be able to award Matt from Surelock Homes with the £2,500 cash prize to support their business journey.”

Darren Walsh, comedian said: “It looks like the public are not only good at picking the best small business names, they can pick locks too. Surelock Homes is Britain’s Best Small Business name! How about a clap for our Key Workers? Brits love a good shop name, and there was always demand for a contest. Well, as lock would have it, Simply Business now hosts this annual competition.”

As a highly experienced locksmith, Surelock Homes is committed to providing reliable, superior products and services to customers across East Sussex. The business’ main goal is to provide professional technicians and locksmiths who deliver exceptional work. As a result, they have built long-term relationships with their loyal customers.

1 . Surelock Homes Matt from Surelock Homes Photo: supplied