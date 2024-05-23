In 21 pictures: Downtown Abbey fans should take a look inside this listed country home for sale in historic Sussex town

Set in secluded lawned gardens and 2.34 acres of grounds, six bedroomed Mountsfield House also has a garden flat and stables accommodation.The beautiful old house has a hall, study, drawing room, dining room, kitchen with orangery, sitting room and WC. Its surrounding courtyard contains a garden room, laundry, further study and shed, as well as cellars.The principal bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and there are four further bedrooms, three which have with ensuite bath or shower rooms. There are two family bath/shower rooms and the sixth bedroom has a box room off itThe garden flat has a hall, sitting room, dining room, two bedrooms (one with ensuite), family bathroom and kitchen, while the stables comprise a kitchen/sitting room, bedroom with ensuite bathroom, family bathroom. There are two bedrooms upstairs and a loft area. The Stables benefits from oil fired central heating.Approached by a tree-lined drive to the gravelled sweep at the front of the house, there is parking for numerous vehicles. The mature gardens are secluded and laid mainly to lawn, with a walled garden and courtyard.The historic hilltop town of Rye, nearby, has an excellent selection of boutique shops, restaurants, an independent cinema complex, as well as sport and leisure facilities including an excellent golf course, windsurfing, fishing and sailing.