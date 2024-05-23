In 21 pictures: Downtown Abbey fans should take a look inside this listed country home for sale in historic Sussex town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 07:42 BST
A stunning Grade 2 listed country house is up for sale on the outskirts of the historic town of Rye in East Sussex

The impressive Georgian house was built by Thomas Phillip Lamb in 1776 when Rye was an important naval and ship building town forming one of the Cinque Ports.

Set in secluded lawned gardens and 2.34 acres of grounds, six bedroomed Mountsfield House also has a garden flat and stables accommodation.The beautiful old house has a hall, study, drawing room, dining room, kitchen with orangery, sitting room and WC. Its surrounding courtyard contains a garden room, laundry, further study and shed, as well as cellars.The principal bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and there are four further bedrooms, three which have with ensuite bath or shower rooms. There are two family bath/shower rooms and the sixth bedroom has a box room off itThe garden flat has a hall, sitting room, dining room, two bedrooms (one with ensuite), family bathroom and kitchen, while the stables comprise a kitchen/sitting room, bedroom with ensuite bathroom, family bathroom. There are two bedrooms upstairs and a loft area. The Stables benefits from oil fired central heating.Approached by a tree-lined drive to the gravelled sweep at the front of the house, there is parking for numerous vehicles. The mature gardens are secluded and laid mainly to lawn, with a walled garden and courtyard.The historic hilltop town of Rye, nearby, has an excellent selection of boutique shops, restaurants, an independent cinema complex, as well as sport and leisure facilities including an excellent golf course, windsurfing, fishing and sailing.

Rye is served by a railway station with easy connections to the coast and a high speed link via Ashford international station. There are a number of schools in the areain both the state and private sectors at primary and secondarylevel.

Mountsfield House is on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £3,950,000.

The house is set in extensive grounds

1. Period property for sale in Sussex

The house is set in extensive grounds Photo: supplied

The garden has many attractive features

2. Period property for sale in Sussex

The garden has many attractive features Photo: supplied

Mounstfield House

3. Period property for sale in Sussex

Mounstfield House Photo: supplied

Mountsfield House

4. Period property for sale in Sussex

Mountsfield House Photo: supplied

Related topics:RyeSussexGeorgian